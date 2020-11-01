Trending:
Kelly’s $4.25 million option exercised by Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 3:56 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Right-hander Merrill Kelly’s $4.25 million option was exercised Sunday by the Arizona Diamondbacks,

The 32-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA in five starts during the pandemic-shortened season. He did not pitch after Aug. 19 because of a nerve impingement in his pitching shoulder.

He earned $1,111,111 in prorated pay from a $3 million salary, the second guaranteed season of a $5.5 million, two-year deal.

Kelly’s option year carried a $500,000 buyout if it had been declined.

Arizona activated Kelly from the 60-day injured list on Sunday along with right-handers Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

