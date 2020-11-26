Kennesaw St. goes up against Toccoa Falls

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:30 pm
Toccoa Falls vs. Kennesaw State (1-0)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA school Toccoa Falls. Kennesaw State is coming off an 87-40 home win against Carver College in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Owls scored 56.4 points per matchup across those 13 games.

