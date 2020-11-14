Key hole at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 2.

YARDAGE: 575.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.53.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: Dustin Johnson hit 5-iron to 2 feet for a tap-in eagle that sent him to a 4-under start through four holes and quick command of the tournament.

