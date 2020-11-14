On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Key hole at the Masters

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 5:41 pm
< a min read
      

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 2.

YARDAGE: 575.

PAR: 4.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.53.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: Dustin Johnson hit 5-iron to 2 feet for a tap-in eagle that sent him to a 4-under start through four holes and quick command of the tournament.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen