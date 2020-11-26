Trending:
Keyser leads NC Central past Southern 85-78 in OT

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 7:08 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — C.J. Keyser had a career-high 33 points as NC Central got past Southern 85-78 in overtime on Thursday.

Jamir Moultrie had 15 points and Jordan Perkins added 12 points and six rebounds for NC Central (1-1). Keyser made 12 of 16 shots.

Ahsante Shivers had 20 points for the Jaguars (0-1). Brendon Brooks added 17 points and Damiree Burns had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

