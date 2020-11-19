On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Klay Thompson tore Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 3:08 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors said Thursday that Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

The team said in a tweet that an MRI done in Los Angeles confirmed the injury.

Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers and possibly coach Steve Kerr would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.

Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two sets of sisters graduate from MCRD Parris Island