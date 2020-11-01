Trending:
Krisztian Nemeth breaks tie in 84th, Crew beat Union 2-1

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 6:00 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to give the Columbus Crew a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Philadelphia (13-4-5) missed a chance to wrap up its first Supporters’ Shield crown as the league’s regular-season champion.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.

