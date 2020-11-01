Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Krisztian Nemeth scores in 84th, Crew edge Union 2-1

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Sunday, costing the Union a chance to wrap the Supporters’ Shield crown as the regular-season champion.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied for the Union (13-4-5) on a penalty kick in the 57th.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, RED BULLS 2

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat New York.

Alexander Ring and Gary Mackay-Stevens also scored for New York City (11-8-3).

Brian White and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls (8-9-5).

ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn scored in the eighth minute, and Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water