Krisztian Nemeth scores in 84th, Crew edge Union 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Sunday, costing the Union a chance to wrap the Supporters’ Shield crown as the regular-season champion.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied for the Union (13-4-5) on a penalty kick in the 57th.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, RED BULLS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat New York.

Alexander Ring and Gary Mackay-Stevens also scored for New York City (11-8-3).

Brian White and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls (8-9-5).

ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn scored in the eighth minute, and Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.

