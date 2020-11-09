On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic retired

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 5:59 pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic, has been retired to stud.

The 3-year-old colt will stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, next year for a breeding fee of $75,000. The farm is owned by B. Wayne Hughes, who co-owns Authentic with MyRacehorse, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables.

Authentic earned wire-to-wire victories in the Kentucky Derby in September and the $6 million Classic last weekend at Keeneland. He is a favorite to win an Eclipse Award for 3-year-old of the year.

“Ultimately, we just felt there wasn’t a lot more to accomplish for a Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, so we have made the decision to retire Authentic to stand alongside his champion sire Into Mischief,” Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift, said Monday. ”It is very rare that you come across a 3-year-old as well-bred, talented and accomplished as Authentic.”

Trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic had six wins in eight starts and career earnings of $6,191,200. His only losses this year came in the Santa Anita Derby and the Preakness, where he finished second both times.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

