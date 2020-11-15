Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

L.A. Rams 23, Seattle 16

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 7:35 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle 7 6 0 3 16
L.A. Rams 10 7 6 0 23

First Quarter

LAR_FG Forbath 23, 9:37.

Sea_Collins 13 run (Myers kick), 6:00.

LAR_Henderson 1 run (Forbath kick), 2:24.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Second Quarter

LAR_M.Brown 7 run (Forbath kick), 6:19.

Sea_FG Myers 37, 3:45.

Sea_FG Myers 61, :00.

Third Quarter

LAR_M.Brown 1 run (kick failed), 6:22.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 39, :25.

A_0.

___

Sea LAR
First downs 20 24
Total Net Yards 333 389
Rushes-yards 22-113 29-106
Passing 220 283
Punt Returns 0-0 1-15
Kickoff Returns 4-136 2-37
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-19
Comp-Att-Int 22-37-2 27-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-28 3-19
Punts 3-49.0 4-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-23 4-49
Time of Possession 26:24 33:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Wilson 8-60, Collins 11-43, Dallas 2-8, Moore 1-2. L.A. Rams, Akers 10-38, Brown 6-33, Henderson 7-28, Goff 5-4, Woods 1-3.

        Read more Sports News news.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 22-37-2-248. L.A. Rams, Goff 27-37-0-302.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-66, Swain 3-37, Homer 3-19, Olsen 2-33, Metcalf 2-28, Dallas 2-23, Moore 2-16, Dissly 1-16, Hollister 1-6, Collins 1-4. L.A. Rams, Reynolds 8-94, Kupp 5-50, Woods 5-33, Higbee 3-60, Everett 2-27, Brown 2-18, Jefferson 1-15, Henderson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen