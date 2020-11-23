On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 11:27 pm
< a min read
      
L.A. Rams 7 10 7 3 27
Tampa Bay 0 14 3 7 24

First Quarter

LAR_Woods 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 3:55.

Second Quarter

TB_M.Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:10.

TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 8:35.

LAR_Jefferson 7 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:31.

LAR_FG Gay 38, :00.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 38, 12:41.

LAR_Akers 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 5:39.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Godwin 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:53.

LAR_FG Gay 40, 2:36.

A_15,730.

___

LAR TB
First downs 22 20
Total Net Yards 413 251
Rushes-yards 20-37 18-42
Passing 376 209
Punt Returns 2-4 3-19
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 2-43 2-17
Comp-Att-Int 39-51-2 26-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Punts 5-43.4 5-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-65 2-7
Time of Possession 33:13 26:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Brown 3-20, Akers 5-15, Henderson 8-5, Higbee 1-1, Goff 1-0, Woods 2-(minus 4). Tampa Bay, Jones 10-24, Fournette 7-17, Brown 1-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 39-51-2-376. Tampa Bay, Brady 26-48-2-216.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 12-130, Kupp 11-145, Everett 4-27, Higbee 4-19, Reynolds 3-32, Henderson 2-4, Brown 1-8, Jefferson 1-7, Akers 1-4. Tampa Bay, Brown 8-57, Godwin 7-53, Evans 5-49, Brate 3-23, Gronkowski 2-25, Fournette 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 44.

