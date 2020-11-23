L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24

|L.A. Rams
|7
|10
|7
|3
|—
|27
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|3
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
LAR_Woods 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 3:55.
Second Quarter
TB_M.Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:10.
TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 8:35.
LAR_Jefferson 7 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:31.
LAR_FG Gay 38, :00.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 38, 12:41.
LAR_Akers 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 5:39.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Godwin 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:53.
LAR_FG Gay 40, 2:36.
A_15,730.
___
|
|LAR
|TB
|First downs
|22
|20
|Total Net Yards
|413
|251
|Rushes-yards
|20-37
|18-42
|Passing
|376
|209
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-43
|2-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|39-51-2
|26-48-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-7
|Punts
|5-43.4
|5-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-65
|2-7
|Time of Possession
|33:13
|26:47
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Brown 3-20, Akers 5-15, Henderson 8-5, Higbee 1-1, Goff 1-0, Woods 2-(minus 4). Tampa Bay, Jones 10-24, Fournette 7-17, Brown 1-1.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 39-51-2-376. Tampa Bay, Brady 26-48-2-216.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 12-130, Kupp 11-145, Everett 4-27, Higbee 4-19, Reynolds 3-32, Henderson 2-4, Brown 1-8, Jefferson 1-7, Akers 1-4. Tampa Bay, Brown 8-57, Godwin 7-53, Evans 5-49, Brate 3-23, Gronkowski 2-25, Fournette 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 44.
