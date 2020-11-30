Trending:
Late 3-pointer carries Xavier over Eastern Kentucky in OT

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 9:57 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle had a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Nate Johnson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 left in overtime to help Xavier beat Eastern Kentucky 99-96 on Monday night.

The Colonels’ Tre King hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 83 with a second remaining in regulation.

Jason Carter added a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (4-0). Freemantle hit 11 of 12 shots. KyKy Tandy and Johnson each scored 18 points.

King finished with a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds for the Colonels (2-1). Curt Lewis added 20 points and Cooper Robb had 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

