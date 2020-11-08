On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Leicester ends on top after weekend of changing EPL leaders

By ROB HARRIS
November 8, 2020 4:50 pm
1 min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With a trio of unfamiliar leaders, what lightheartedly became “Stop The Count” weekend in the Premier League ended with Leicester on top.

Teams and disbelieving fans were riffing off President Donald Trump’s post-election demand — starting Friday when Southampton climbed to the summit of English football for the first time in 32 years. The club tweeted “STOP THE COUNT” above a snapshot of the league table.

Of course, with eight of 38 games remaining, the league couldn’t stop Friday night, however much the south-coast club joked it wanted it to after beating Newcastle.

By early Sunday afternoon, Tottenham had dislodged Southampton after Harry Kane’s late goal clinched a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion. But Tottenham rising to top spot for the first time in six years lasted only a couple of hours.

Leicester rose into first place with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton secured by Jamie Vardy’s penalty. And the improbable 2016 Premier League title winners retained the lead heading into the two-week international break thanks to champion Liverpool being held 1-1 by Manchester City.

Leading the standings used to be something Arsenal was accustomed to, but Aston Villa’s 3-0 victory meant the 13-time English champions have lost half of their eight games so far.

