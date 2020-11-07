On Air: Federal News Network program
Lions remove QB Matthew Stafford from Reserve-COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 4:55 pm
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.

The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.

Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.

Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.

Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.

