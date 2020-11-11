On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lisicki’s latest comeback ends because of ligament tear

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 9:07 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki ended her latest comeback attempt Wednesday because of a severe knee injury.

The German player has struggled with injuries in recent years and was trying to rebuild her form when she tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Monday during a doubles match in Linz, Austria.

“I already had surgery (and) got all fixed up by the best doctors. It’s going to be a long (and) very tough road back but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the best medical team!” Lisicki wrote on Instagram.

Lisicki lost in qualifying for the singles event in Linz. She was coming off her best run since 2018 after winning three matches in a row at the Prague Open, and also played in the World TeamTennis series in the United States in July.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lisicki lost to Marion Bartoli in the 2013 Wimbledon final and had a career-high ranking of 12th in the world in 2012. Her current ranking is 690th, reflecting her relatively few tournament appearances over the last two years.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday