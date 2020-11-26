Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Littleson scores 24 to carry Toledo past Oakland 80-53

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:39 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Littleson had 24 points, making 8 of 11 3-pointers, and Toledo beat Oakland 80-53 on Thursday.

Ryan Rollins had 17 points for Toledo (1-1). Marreon Jackson added 12 points and eight assists, and Setric Millner Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (0-2). Daniel Oladapo added 11 points.

___

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need