Louisville 79, Evansville 44

EVANSVILLE (0-0)
Hall 2-7 3-5 9, Kuhlman 3-8 2-2 10, Levitch 1-3 0-0 3, Frederking 2-5 2-2 7, Givance 4-8 2-3 10, Matthews 1-6 0-0 2, Bobe 0-4 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4 0-4 2, Enaruna 0-0 1-4 1, Page 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 14-47 10-21 44.
LOUISVILLE (0-0)
Withers 3-6 1-2 8, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 6-11 4-5 18, Davis 1-4 3-4 6, Williamson 8-12 0-0 17, Slazinski 4-6 1-2 10, Traynor 5-5 1-1 11, Igiehon 2-2 1-2 5, Wiznitzer 0-0 0-0 0, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0, Orbaugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 11-16 79.
Halftime_Louisville 36-16. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 6-26 (Hall 2-4, Kuhlman 2-5, Frederking 1-2, Levitch 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Givance 0-2, Page 0-2, Matthews 0-3, Bobe 0-4), Louisville 6-16 (Jones 2-2, Withers 1-2, Davis 1-3, Slazinski 1-3, Williamson 1-4, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Evansville 18 (Levitch 4), Louisville 46 (Jones 8). Assists_Evansville 6 (Levitch 2), Louisville 19 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Evansville 16, Louisville 20.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments