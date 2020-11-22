LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Pelican Golf Club
|Belleair, Fla.
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70
|Final Round
Sei Young Kim, $225,000 67-65-64-70_266 -14
Ally McDonald, $135,214 67-66-68-68_269 -11
Stephanie Meadow, $98,088 69-65-68-69_271 -9
Austin Ernst, $68,477 71-68-65-68_272 -8
Lydia Ko, $68,477 70-67-66-69_272 -8
Jessica Korda, $40,346 69-73-67-64_273 -7
Angela Stanford, $40,346 70-68-70-65_273 -7
Jennifer Song, $40,346 68-70-70-65_273 -7
Brooke M. Henderson, $40,346 68-70-66-69_273 -7
Ashleigh Buhai, $29,982 66-72-70-67_275 -5
Elizabeth Szokol, $27,760 69-66-70-71_276 -4
Caroline Masson, $25,095 69-70-70-68_277 -3
Mel Reid, $25,095 73-70-65-69_277 -3
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $22,801 68-71-74-65_278 -2
Brittany Altomare, $19,396 72-70-69-68_279 -1
Amy Olson, $19,396 70-71-70-68_279 -1
Hee Young Park, $19,396 68-73-68-70_279 -1
Sophia Popov, $19,396 64-70-75-70_279 -1
Minjee Lee, $19,396 68-69-67-75_279 -1
Sarah Schmelzel, $15,282 70-73-71-66_280 E
Perrine Delacour, $15,282 70-71-71-68_280 E
Andrea Lee, $15,282 71-70-70-69_280 E
In Gee Chun, $15,282 71-69-70-70_280 E
Robynn Ree, $15,282 69-69-72-70_280 E
Lindsey Weaver, $15,282 69-68-71-72_280 E
Mi Jung Hur, $15,282 70-69-68-73_280 E
Angel Yin, $11,654 72-71-73-66_282 +2
Maria Fassi, $11,654 73-70-71-68_282 +2
Lindy Duncan, $11,654 71-70-72-69_282 +2
Lexi Thompson, $11,654 70-70-73-69_282 +2
Xiyu Lin, $11,654 71-74-67-70_282 +2
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $11,654 72-70-70-70_282 +2
Alena Sharp, $11,654 68-71-71-72_282 +2
Jenny Shin, $9,106 70-73-72-68_283 +3
Bianca Pagdanganan, $9,106 73-69-72-69_283 +3
Nasa Hataoka, $9,106 71-71-72-69_283 +3
Jin Young Ko, $9,106 72-71-69-71_283 +3
Nicole Broch Larsen, $9,106 73-69-69-72_283 +3
Yealimi Noh, $7,699 71-72-70-71_284 +4
Cristie Kerr, $7,699 72-69-72-71_284 +4
Cheyenne Knight, $7,699 70-70-73-71_284 +4
Jeongeun Lee, $6,681 73-69-77-66_285 +5
Madelene Sagstrom, $6,681 72-71-71-71_285 +5
Jeong Eun Lee, $6,681 71-70-73-71_285 +5
Kristen Gillman, $6,681 70-71-70-74_285 +5
Hannah Green, $5,436 73-72-71-70_286 +6
Brittany Lincicome, $5,436 69-72-75-70_286 +6
Su Oh, $5,436 71-72-72-71_286 +6
Annie Park, $5,436 73-69-73-71_286 +6
Daniela Darquea, $5,436 73-69-72-72_286 +6
Tiffany Joh, $5,436 70-71-71-74_286 +6
Megan Khang, $5,436 70-70-70-76_286 +6
Sierra L Brooks, $4,442 74-71-71-71_287 +7
Eun-Hee Ji, $4,442 70-70-76-71_287 +7
Gerina Piller, $4,442 76-69-70-72_287 +7
Sarah Jane Smith, $4,442 69-72-73-73_287 +7
Leona Maguire, $4,442 72-72-69-74_287 +7
Stacy Lewis, $3,746 76-69-74-70_289 +9
Jaye Marie Green, $3,746 68-74-76-71_289 +9
Mi Hyang Lee, $3,746 71-73-73-72_289 +9
Maria Fernanda Torres, $3,746 69-71-75-74_289 +9
Jennifer Kupcho, $3,746 75-70-69-75_289 +9
Sarah Burnham, $3,405 77-68-73-72_290 +10
Pernilla Lindberg, $3,405 74-71-73-72_290 +10
Haeji Kang, $3,405 68-73-75-74_290 +10
Sung Hyun Park, $3,220 74-70-77-70_291 +11
Mina Harigae, $3,220 72-70-77-72_291 +11
Jackie Stoelting, $3,109 73-71-75-73_292 +12
Tiffany Chan, $2,998 73-72-75-73_293 +13
Morgan Pressel, $2,998 73-71-76-73_293 +13
