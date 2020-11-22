On Air: Federal News Network program
LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 5:06 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Pelican Golf Club
Belleair, Fla.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70
(a)amateur
Final Round

Sei Young Kim, $225,000 67-65-64-70_266

Ally McDonald, $135,214 67-66-68-68_269

Stephanie Meadow, $98,088 69-65-68-69_271

Austin Ernst, $68,477 71-68-65-68_272

Lydia Ko, $68,477 70-67-66-69_272

Jessica Korda, $40,346 69-73-67-64_273

Angela Stanford, $40,346 70-68-70-65_273

Jennifer Song, $40,346 68-70-70-65_273

Brooke M. Henderson, $40,346 68-70-66-69_273

Ashleigh Buhai, $29,982 66-72-70-67_275

Elizabeth Szokol, $27,760 69-66-70-71_276

Caroline Masson, $25,095 69-70-70-68_277

Mel Reid, $25,095 73-70-65-69_277

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $22,801 68-71-74-65_278

Brittany Altomare, $19,396 72-70-69-68_279

Amy Olson, $19,396 70-71-70-68_279

Hee Young Park, $19,396 68-73-68-70_279

Sophia Popov, $19,396 64-70-75-70_279

Minjee Lee, $19,396 68-69-67-75_279

Sarah Schmelzel, $15,282 70-73-71-66_280

Perrine Delacour, $15,282 70-71-71-68_280

Andrea Lee, $15,282 71-70-70-69_280

In Gee Chun, $15,282 71-69-70-70_280

Robynn Ree, $15,282 69-69-72-70_280

Lindsey Weaver, $15,282 69-68-71-72_280

Mi Jung Hur, $15,282 70-69-68-73_280

Angel Yin, $11,654 72-71-73-66_282

Maria Fassi, $11,654 73-70-71-68_282

Lindy Duncan, $11,654 71-70-72-69_282

Lexi Thompson, $11,654 70-70-73-69_282

Xiyu Lin, $11,654 71-74-67-70_282

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $11,654 72-70-70-70_282

Alena Sharp, $11,654 68-71-71-72_282

Jenny Shin, $9,106 70-73-72-68_283

Bianca Pagdanganan, $9,106 73-69-72-69_283

Nasa Hataoka, $9,106 71-71-72-69_283

Jin Young Ko, $9,106 72-71-69-71_283

Nicole Broch Larsen, $9,106 73-69-69-72_283

Yealimi Noh, $7,699 71-72-70-71_284

Cristie Kerr, $7,699 72-69-72-71_284

Cheyenne Knight, $7,699 70-70-73-71_284

Jeongeun Lee, $6,681 73-69-77-66_285

Madelene Sagstrom, $6,681 72-71-71-71_285

Jeong Eun Lee, $6,681 71-70-73-71_285

Kristen Gillman, $6,681 70-71-70-74_285

Hannah Green, $5,436 73-72-71-70_286

Brittany Lincicome, $5,436 69-72-75-70_286

Su Oh, $5,436 71-72-72-71_286

Annie Park, $5,436 73-69-73-71_286

Daniela Darquea, $5,436 73-69-72-72_286

Tiffany Joh, $5,436 70-71-71-74_286

Megan Khang, $5,436 70-70-70-76_286

Sierra L Brooks, $4,442 74-71-71-71_287

Eun-Hee Ji, $4,442 70-70-76-71_287

Gerina Piller, $4,442 76-69-70-72_287

Sarah Jane Smith, $4,442 69-72-73-73_287

Leona Maguire, $4,442 72-72-69-74_287

Stacy Lewis, $3,746 76-69-74-70_289

Jaye Marie Green, $3,746 68-74-76-71_289

Mi Hyang Lee, $3,746 71-73-73-72_289

Maria Fernanda Torres, $3,746 69-71-75-74_289

Jennifer Kupcho, $3,746 75-70-69-75_289

Sarah Burnham, $3,405 77-68-73-72_290

Pernilla Lindberg, $3,405 74-71-73-72_290

Haeji Kang, $3,405 68-73-75-74_290

Sung Hyun Park, $3,220 74-70-77-70_291

Mina Harigae, $3,220 72-70-77-72_291

Jackie Stoelting, $3,109 73-71-75-73_292

Tiffany Chan, $2,998 73-72-75-73_293

Morgan Pressel, $2,998 73-71-76-73_293

