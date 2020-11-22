LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Pelican Golf Club
|Belleair, Fla.
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70
|Final Round
Sei Young Kim, $225,000 67-65-64-70_266
Ally McDonald, $135,214 67-66-68-68_269
Stephanie Meadow, $98,088 69-65-68-69_271
Austin Ernst, $68,477 71-68-65-68_272
Lydia Ko, $68,477 70-67-66-69_272
Jessica Korda, $40,346 69-73-67-64_273
Angela Stanford, $40,346 70-68-70-65_273
Jennifer Song, $40,346 68-70-70-65_273
Brooke M. Henderson, $40,346 68-70-66-69_273
Ashleigh Buhai, $29,982 66-72-70-67_275
Elizabeth Szokol, $27,760 69-66-70-71_276
Caroline Masson, $25,095 69-70-70-68_277
Mel Reid, $25,095 73-70-65-69_277
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $22,801 68-71-74-65_278
Brittany Altomare, $19,396 72-70-69-68_279
Amy Olson, $19,396 70-71-70-68_279
Hee Young Park, $19,396 68-73-68-70_279
Sophia Popov, $19,396 64-70-75-70_279
Minjee Lee, $19,396 68-69-67-75_279
Sarah Schmelzel, $15,282 70-73-71-66_280
Perrine Delacour, $15,282 70-71-71-68_280
Andrea Lee, $15,282 71-70-70-69_280
In Gee Chun, $15,282 71-69-70-70_280
Robynn Ree, $15,282 69-69-72-70_280
Lindsey Weaver, $15,282 69-68-71-72_280
Mi Jung Hur, $15,282 70-69-68-73_280
Angel Yin, $11,654 72-71-73-66_282
Maria Fassi, $11,654 73-70-71-68_282
Lindy Duncan, $11,654 71-70-72-69_282
Lexi Thompson, $11,654 70-70-73-69_282
Xiyu Lin, $11,654 71-74-67-70_282
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $11,654 72-70-70-70_282
Alena Sharp, $11,654 68-71-71-72_282
Jenny Shin, $9,106 70-73-72-68_283
Bianca Pagdanganan, $9,106 73-69-72-69_283
Nasa Hataoka, $9,106 71-71-72-69_283
Jin Young Ko, $9,106 72-71-69-71_283
Nicole Broch Larsen, $9,106 73-69-69-72_283
Yealimi Noh, $7,699 71-72-70-71_284
Cristie Kerr, $7,699 72-69-72-71_284
Cheyenne Knight, $7,699 70-70-73-71_284
Jeongeun Lee, $6,681 73-69-77-66_285
Madelene Sagstrom, $6,681 72-71-71-71_285
Jeong Eun Lee, $6,681 71-70-73-71_285
Kristen Gillman, $6,681 70-71-70-74_285
Hannah Green, $5,436 73-72-71-70_286
Brittany Lincicome, $5,436 69-72-75-70_286
Su Oh, $5,436 71-72-72-71_286
Annie Park, $5,436 73-69-73-71_286
Daniela Darquea, $5,436 73-69-72-72_286
Tiffany Joh, $5,436 70-71-71-74_286
Megan Khang, $5,436 70-70-70-76_286
Sierra L Brooks, $4,442 74-71-71-71_287
Eun-Hee Ji, $4,442 70-70-76-71_287
Gerina Piller, $4,442 76-69-70-72_287
Sarah Jane Smith, $4,442 69-72-73-73_287
Leona Maguire, $4,442 72-72-69-74_287
Stacy Lewis, $3,746 76-69-74-70_289
Jaye Marie Green, $3,746 68-74-76-71_289
Mi Hyang Lee, $3,746 71-73-73-72_289
Maria Fernanda Torres, $3,746 69-71-75-74_289
Jennifer Kupcho, $3,746 75-70-69-75_289
Sarah Burnham, $3,405 77-68-73-72_290
Pernilla Lindberg, $3,405 74-71-73-72_290
Haeji Kang, $3,405 68-73-75-74_290
Sung Hyun Park, $3,220 74-70-77-70_291
Mina Harigae, $3,220 72-70-77-72_291
Jackie Stoelting, $3,109 73-71-75-73_292
Tiffany Chan, $2,998 73-72-75-73_293
Morgan Pressel, $2,998 73-71-76-73_293
