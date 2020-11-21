On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 4:45 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Pelican Golf Club
Belleair, Fla.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70
(a)amateur
Third Round

Sei Young Kim 67-65-64_196

Ally McDonald 67-66-68_201

Stephanie Meadow 69-65-68_202

Lydia Ko 70-67-66_203

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Austin Ernst 71-68-65_204

Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-66_204

Minjee Lee 68-69-67_204

Elizabeth Szokol 69-66-70_205

Mi Jung Hur 70-69-68_207

Mel Reid 73-70-65_208

Angela Stanford 70-68-70_208

Jennifer Song 68-70-70_208

        Read more Sports News news.

Ashleigh Buhai 66-72-70_208

Lindsey Weaver 69-68-71_208

Jessica Korda 69-73-67_209

Hee Young Park 68-73-68_209

Caroline Masson 69-70-70_209

Sophia Popov 64-70-75_209

In Gee Chun 71-69-70_210

Megan Khang 70-70-70_210

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Alena Sharp 68-71-71_210

Robynn Ree 69-69-72_210

Nicole Broch Larsen 73-69-69_211

Brittany Altomare 72-70-69_211

Andrea Lee 71-70-70_211

Kristen Gillman 70-71-70_211

Amy Olson 70-71-70_211

Xiyu Lin 71-74-67_212

Jin Young Ko 72-71-69_212

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 72-70-70_212

Perrine Delacour 70-71-71_212

Tiffany Joh 70-71-71_212

Leona Maguire 72-72-69_213

Yealimi Noh 71-72-70_213

Cristie Kerr 72-69-72_213

Lindy Duncan 71-70-72_213

Lexi Thompson 70-70-73_213

Cheyenne Knight 70-70-73_213

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 68-71-74_213

Jennifer Kupcho 75-70-69_214

Maria Fassi 73-70-71_214

Madelene Sagstrom 72-71-71_214

Sarah Schmelzel 70-73-71_214

Daniela Darquea 73-69-72_214

Bianca Pagdanganan 73-69-72_214

Nasa Hataoka 71-71-72_214

Jeong Eun Lee 71-70-73_214

Sarah Jane Smith 69-72-73_214

Gerina Piller 76-69-70_215

Su Oh 71-72-72_215

Jenny Shin 70-73-72_215

Annie Park 73-69-73_215

Maria Fernanda Torres 69-71-75_215

a-Sierra L Brooks 74-71-71_216

Hannah Green 73-72-71_216

Angel Yin 72-71-73_216

Brittany Lincicome 69-72-75_216

Haeji Kang 68-73-75_216

Eun-Hee Ji 70-70-76_216

Mi Hyang Lee 71-73-73_217

Sarah Burnham 77-68-73_218

Pernilla Lindberg 74-71-73_218

Jaye Marie Green 68-74-76_218

Stacy Lewis 76-69-74_219

Jackie Stoelting 73-71-75_219

Jeongeun Lee6 73-69-77_219

Mina Harigae 72-70-77_219

Tiffany Chan 73-72-75_220

Morgan Pressel 73-71-76_220

Sung Hyun Park 74-70-77_221

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru