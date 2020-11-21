LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Pelican Golf Club
|Belleair, Fla.
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70
|(a)amateur
|Third Round
Sei Young Kim 67-65-64_196
Ally McDonald 67-66-68_201
Stephanie Meadow 69-65-68_202
Lydia Ko 70-67-66_203
Austin Ernst 71-68-65_204
Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-66_204
Minjee Lee 68-69-67_204
Elizabeth Szokol 69-66-70_205
Mi Jung Hur 70-69-68_207
Mel Reid 73-70-65_208
Angela Stanford 70-68-70_208
Jennifer Song 68-70-70_208
Ashleigh Buhai 66-72-70_208
Lindsey Weaver 69-68-71_208
Jessica Korda 69-73-67_209
Hee Young Park 68-73-68_209
Caroline Masson 69-70-70_209
Sophia Popov 64-70-75_209
In Gee Chun 71-69-70_210
Megan Khang 70-70-70_210
Alena Sharp 68-71-71_210
Robynn Ree 69-69-72_210
Nicole Broch Larsen 73-69-69_211
Brittany Altomare 72-70-69_211
Andrea Lee 71-70-70_211
Kristen Gillman 70-71-70_211
Amy Olson 70-71-70_211
Xiyu Lin 71-74-67_212
Jin Young Ko 72-71-69_212
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 72-70-70_212
Perrine Delacour 70-71-71_212
Tiffany Joh 70-71-71_212
Leona Maguire 72-72-69_213
Yealimi Noh 71-72-70_213
Cristie Kerr 72-69-72_213
Lindy Duncan 71-70-72_213
Lexi Thompson 70-70-73_213
Cheyenne Knight 70-70-73_213
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 68-71-74_213
Jennifer Kupcho 75-70-69_214
Maria Fassi 73-70-71_214
Madelene Sagstrom 72-71-71_214
Sarah Schmelzel 70-73-71_214
Daniela Darquea 73-69-72_214
Bianca Pagdanganan 73-69-72_214
Nasa Hataoka 71-71-72_214
Jeong Eun Lee 71-70-73_214
Sarah Jane Smith 69-72-73_214
Gerina Piller 76-69-70_215
Su Oh 71-72-72_215
Jenny Shin 70-73-72_215
Annie Park 73-69-73_215
Maria Fernanda Torres 69-71-75_215
a-Sierra L Brooks 74-71-71_216
Hannah Green 73-72-71_216
Angel Yin 72-71-73_216
Brittany Lincicome 69-72-75_216
Haeji Kang 68-73-75_216
Eun-Hee Ji 70-70-76_216
Mi Hyang Lee 71-73-73_217
Sarah Burnham 77-68-73_218
Pernilla Lindberg 74-71-73_218
Jaye Marie Green 68-74-76_218
Stacy Lewis 76-69-74_219
Jackie Stoelting 73-71-75_219
Jeongeun Lee6 73-69-77_219
Mina Harigae 72-70-77_219
Tiffany Chan 73-72-75_220
Morgan Pressel 73-71-76_220
Sung Hyun Park 74-70-77_221
