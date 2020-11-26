On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

LSU faces SIUE

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) vs. LSU (0-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU squares off against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-52 at Saint Louis on Wednesday. LSU went 21-10 last year and finished third in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.7 points per game last year. The Tigers offense scored 80.2 points per matchup en route to a 9-4 record against non-SEC competition. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need