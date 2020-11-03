On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Maradona to undergo surgery for possible bleeding on brain

By DEBORA REY
November 3, 2020 3:21 pm
< a min read
      

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Diego Maradona will undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said.

“He has a subdural hematoma,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists. “We will do it today (Tuesday).”

The doctor said Maradona has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Luque, who is neurologist, said the problem was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

The doctor said he will perform the surgery himself at a hospital that he did not identify.

The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products