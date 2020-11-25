On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

OLD DOMINION (0-0)

Ezikpe 8-13 3-4 19, Reece 2-7 0-0 5, Curry 6-13 3-4 17, Green 2-10 1-1 5, Oliver 3-8 0-0 8, Hunter 2-6 1-2 5, Pilavios 1-2 0-0 3, Strother 0-3 0-0 0, Trice 1-3 2-3 4, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0, Shanu 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-66 11-16 67.

MARYLAND (0-0)

Hamilton 1-7 2-2 5, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Ayala 6-6 3-3 19, Morsell 5-10 1-2 12, Wiggins 5-12 1-2 12, Hart 0-4 2-2 2, Marial 3-5 1-1 7, Scott 4-6 3-3 14, Smart 2-6 2-2 6, Mona 1-1 0-0 2, Revaz 0-1 0-0 0, McCool 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 15-18 85.

Halftime_Maryland 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 6-33 (Curry 2-6, Oliver 2-7, Pilavios 1-2, Reece 1-5, O’Connell 0-1, Ezikpe 0-2, Strother 0-2, Green 0-4, Hunter 0-4), Maryland 10-23 (Ayala 4-4, Scott 3-5, Morsell 1-1, Hamilton 1-3, Wiggins 1-6, Hart 0-2, Smart 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 38 (Ezikpe 13), Maryland 41 (Morsell 8). Assists_Old Dominion 8 (Curry, Green 3), Maryland 13 (Morsell 4). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 21, Maryland 17.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm