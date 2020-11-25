Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

OLD DOMINION (0-0)
Ezikpe 8-13 3-4 19, Reece 2-7 0-0 5, Curry 6-13 3-4 17, Green 2-10 1-1 5, Oliver 3-8 0-0 8, Hunter 2-6 1-2 5, Pilavios 1-2 0-0 3, Strother 0-3 0-0 0, Trice 1-3 2-3 4, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0, Shanu 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-66 11-16 67.
MARYLAND (0-0)
Hamilton 1-7 2-2 5, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Ayala 6-6 3-3 19, Morsell 5-10 1-2 12, Wiggins 5-12 1-2 12, Hart 0-4 2-2 2, Marial 3-5 1-1 7, Scott 4-6 3-3 14, Smart 2-6 2-2 6, Mona 1-1 0-0 2, Revaz 0-1 0-0 0, McCool 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 15-18 85.
Halftime_Maryland 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 6-33 (Curry 2-6, Oliver 2-7, Pilavios 1-2, Reece 1-5, O’Connell 0-1, Ezikpe 0-2, Strother 0-2, Green 0-4, Hunter 0-4), Maryland 10-23 (Ayala 4-4, Scott 3-5, Morsell 1-1, Hamilton 1-3, Wiggins 1-6, Hart 0-2, Smart 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 38 (Ezikpe 13), Maryland 41 (Morsell 8). Assists_Old Dominion 8 (Curry, Green 3), Maryland 13 (Morsell 4). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 21, Maryland 17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments