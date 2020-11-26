Maryland plays host to Navy

Navy (1-0) vs. Maryland (1-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy and Maryland both look to put winning streaks together . Navy beat George Washington by seven in its last outing. Maryland is coming off an 85-67 win over Old Dominion in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy went 5-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Midshipmen gave up 58.6 points per game while scoring 58.7 per outing. Maryland went 10-1 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and allowing 61.1 per game in the process.

