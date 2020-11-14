Masters Leaders Cards

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 5:38 pm
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Dustin Johnson 433 243 354-31
Sungjae Im 443 343 454-34
Abraham Ancer 453 343 354-34
Cameron Smith 454 343 454-36

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216
Dustin Johnson 443 444 344-34-65—200
Sungjae Im 433 544 353-34-68—204
Abraham Ancer 443 644 244-35-69—204
Cameron Smith 443 434 344-33-69—204

