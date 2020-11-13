Masters Leaders Cards

Friday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 Second Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Abraham Ancer 444 342 444-33 Cameron Smith 444 243 555-36 Justin Thomas 644 343 443-35 Dustin Johnson 454 343 453-35

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—144 Abraham Ancer 542 535 244-34-67—135 Cameron Smith 543 453 233-32-66—135 Justin Thomas 543 544 233-34-69—135 Dustin Johnson 432 456 344-35-70—135

___

Only half the field finished the second round because of a weather day.

