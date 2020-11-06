Masters, Yardage and Par

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 84th Masters Tournament to be played Nov. 12-15:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 445 2 5 575 3 4 350 4 3 240 5 4 495 6 3 180 7 4 450 8 5 570 9 4 460 Out 36 3765 10 4 495 11 4 505 12 3 155 13 5 510 14 4 440 15 5 530 16 3 170 17 4 440 18 4 465 In 36 3710 Total 72 7475

