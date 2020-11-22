Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MATCHDAY: Southampton looks to keep up hot streak in EPL

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 7:12 pm
< a min read
      

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Southampton heads to Wolverhampton seeking a sixth win in seven matches to stay in touch with the early-season pacemakers in the Premier League. The south-coast club lost its first two matches of the campaign but hasn’t been defeated since. Wolves are midtable after a mixed start to the season. In the other game, Burnley, which is in the relegation zone after its first seven matches, goes for its first win of the season when it hosts Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Betis with both teams looking to rebound from their losses before the international break. Betis lost 5-2 at Barcelona for its third loss in four matches. Athletic lost 2-1 at Valladolid for its second defeat in three matches. Betis is in the middle of the standings while Athletic Bilbao is trying to move further away from the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru