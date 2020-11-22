On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mateta hat trick gives Mainz 1st Bundesliga win of season

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 11:56 am
< a min read
      

FREIBURG. Germany (AP) — Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat trick Sunday to lead Mainz to its first Bundesliga win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Freiburg.

The French striker got the visitors off to a flying start in the second minute, grabbed his second goal in the 34th, and his third in the 40th, as Freiburg endured a first half to forget against what was the league’s bottom team.

Freiburg captain Nils Petersen pulled one back in the 63rd but Mainz held on for its first win under new coach Jan-Moritz Lichte at the sixth attempt.

Mainz’s win leaves Schalke bottom after the eighth round.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Winless Cologne plays Union Berlin later Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru