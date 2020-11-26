On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Memphis faces WKU in Sioux Falls

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Memphis (1-0) vs. Western Kentucky (1-0)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Western Kentucky are set to face off in a postseason game in Sioux Falls. Western Kentucky earned a 93-87 win over Northern Iowa in its most recent game, while Memphis won 73-56 against Saint Mary’s in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Memphis went 11-2 against schools outside its conference, while Western Kentucky went 6-5 in such games.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need