Mets sign pitcher Sam McWilliams, was in minors with Rays

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 5:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed right-hander Sam McWilliams, who’s spent six years in the minor leagues with three other organizations.

The Mets announced the one-year contract Friday. The 25-year-old will get $750,000 in the majors and $195,000 in the minors.

The 6-foot-7 McWilliams was in Tampa Bay’s 60-player pool this year, He is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in his career, making 94 starts and 15 relief appearances.

McWilliams pitched in the Philadelphia and Arizona systems before making it to Triple-A with Tampa Bay in 2019.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

