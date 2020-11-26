On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Middle Tenn. plays ETSU

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

Middle Tennessee (0-1) vs. East Tennessee State (0-2)

Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and East Tennessee State look to bounce back from losses. Middle Tennessee fell 60-59 to Nebraska Omaha in its last outing. East Tennessee State lost 67-66 to Austin Peay in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: .BRILLIANT BREWER: Ledarrius Brewer has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66 points per game last year. The Buccaneers offense put up 75.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-2 record against non-SoCon competition. Middle Tennessee went 1-9 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need