On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnen upsets 3rd-seeded Yastremska in opening round in Linz

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 2:12 pm
< a min read
      

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Greet Minnen upset the third-seeded Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-3 on the opening day of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.

It was the second WTA-level win in 2020 for the 110th-ranked Belgian, who broke Yastremska’s serve three times in the first set and wrapped up the win with two more breaks from 3-3 in the second.

The defeat marked the third consecutive first-round exit for Yastremska, who split from coach Sascha Bajin after the U.S. Open in September.

In other first-round play, fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova took the last four games against Katerina Siniakova to close out a 6-3, 6-4 win; Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1; and Varvara Gracheva beat Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 7-5.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

The 13th-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Ostrava Open last month, is the top-seeded player at the 30th edition of the Austrian indoor event.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth