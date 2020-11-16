Minnesota 19, Chicago 13

|Minnesota
|7
|0
|6
|6
|—
|19
|Chicago
|3
|3
|7
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Min_Thielen 17 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 6:29.
Chi_FG Santos 23, :32.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 42, :49.
Third Quarter
Chi_Patterson 104 kickoff return (Santos kick), 14:46.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 10:50.
Min_FG Bailey 43, 1:52.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 10:06.
A_0.
___
|
|Min
|Chi
|First downs
|19
|10
|Total Net Yards
|385
|149
|Rushes-yards
|33-99
|17-41
|Passing
|286
|108
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-44
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-142
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|1-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-1
|16-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-16
|Punts
|5-41.6
|5-44.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|35:50
|24:10
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 30-96, Mattison 2-4, Cousins 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Patterson 12-30, Pierce 3-9, Foles 1-2, Nall 1-0.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-36-1-292. Chicago, Foles 15-26-1-106, Bray 1-5-0-18.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 8-135, Rudolph 4-63, Thielen 4-43, Cook 4-16, Beebe 2-16, Conklin 2-11, Ham 1-8. Chicago, Robinson 6-43, A.Miller 2-28, Patterson 2-19, L.Miller 2-6, Mooney 2-3, Nall 1-18, Kmet 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
