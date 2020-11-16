Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota 19, Chicago 13

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 7 0 6 6 19
Chicago 3 3 7 0 13

First Quarter

Min_Thielen 17 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 6:29.

Chi_FG Santos 23, :32.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 42, :49.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Third Quarter

Chi_Patterson 104 kickoff return (Santos kick), 14:46.

Min_FG Bailey 37, 10:50.

Min_FG Bailey 43, 1:52.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 10:06.

A_0.

___

Min Chi
First downs 19 10
Total Net Yards 385 149
Rushes-yards 33-99 17-41
Passing 286 108
Punt Returns 1-0 3-44
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-142
Interceptions Ret. 1-8 1-33
Comp-Att-Int 25-36-1 16-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-16
Punts 5-41.6 5-44.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 1-5
Time of Possession 35:50 24:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 30-96, Mattison 2-4, Cousins 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Patterson 12-30, Pierce 3-9, Foles 1-2, Nall 1-0.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-36-1-292. Chicago, Foles 15-26-1-106, Bray 1-5-0-18.

        Read more Sports News news.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 8-135, Rudolph 4-63, Thielen 4-43, Cook 4-16, Beebe 2-16, Conklin 2-11, Ham 1-8. Chicago, Robinson 6-43, A.Miller 2-28, Patterson 2-19, L.Miller 2-6, Mooney 2-3, Nall 1-18, Kmet 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO produces pictorial directory as new members of Congress settle in their positions