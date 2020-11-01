Minnesota 28, Green Bay 22

|Minnesota
|7
|7
|14
|0
|—
|28
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|0
|8
|—
|22
First Quarter
GB_D.Adams 5 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:01.
Min_Cook 21 run (Bailey kick), :47.
Second Quarter
GB_D.Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:53.
Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), :31.
Third Quarter
Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 10:00.
Min_Cook 50 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:52.
Fourth Quarter
GB_D.Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Williams run), 2:42.
A_0.
___
|
|Min
|GB
|First downs
|20
|24
|Total Net Yards
|324
|400
|Rushes-yards
|34-173
|24-109
|Passing
|151
|291
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|4-66
|2-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-14-0
|27-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-0
|Punts
|3-37.7
|1-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-36
|9-85
|Time of Possession
|27:48
|32:12
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 30-163, Mattison 3-8, Ham 1-2. Green Bay, Williams 16-75, Dillon 5-21, Rodgers 2-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-4.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 11-14-0-160. Green Bay, Rodgers 27-41-0-291.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 3-27, Jefferson 3-26, Cook 2-63, Beebe 1-16, I.Smith 1-16, Rudolph 1-12. Green Bay, D.Adams 7-53, Williams 6-27, Tonyan 5-79, Sternberger 3-46, Taylor 1-26, Valdes-Scantling 1-19, Dillon 1-16, St. Brown 1-12, Ervin 1-7, Shepherd 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
