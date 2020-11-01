Trending:
Minnesota 28, Green Bay 22

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 7 7 14 0 28
Green Bay 7 7 0 8 22

First Quarter

GB_D.Adams 5 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:01.

Min_Cook 21 run (Bailey kick), :47.

Second Quarter

GB_D.Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:53.

Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), :31.

Third Quarter

Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 10:00.

Min_Cook 50 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:52.

Fourth Quarter

GB_D.Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Williams run), 2:42.

A_0.

___

Min GB
First downs 20 24
Total Net Yards 324 400
Rushes-yards 34-173 24-109
Passing 151 291
Punt Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoff Returns 4-66 2-53
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-14-0 27-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 1-0
Punts 3-37.7 1-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-36 9-85
Time of Possession 27:48 32:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 30-163, Mattison 3-8, Ham 1-2. Green Bay, Williams 16-75, Dillon 5-21, Rodgers 2-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-4.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 11-14-0-160. Green Bay, Rodgers 27-41-0-291.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 3-27, Jefferson 3-26, Cook 2-63, Beebe 1-16, I.Smith 1-16, Rudolph 1-12. Green Bay, D.Adams 7-53, Williams 6-27, Tonyan 5-79, Sternberger 3-46, Taylor 1-26, Valdes-Scantling 1-19, Dillon 1-16, St. Brown 1-12, Ervin 1-7, Shepherd 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

