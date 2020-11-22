Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota 3, Colorado 0

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 9:52 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado 0 0 0
Minnesota 1 2 3

First half_1, Minnesota, Molino, 10 (Reynoso), 22nd minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Lod, 10 (Reynoso), 54th; 3, Minnesota, Molino, 11 (Gregus), 79th.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Namli, Colorado, 44th; Abubakar, Colorado, 50th; Boxall, Minnesota, 52nd.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Matthew Nelson, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

___

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 81st), Cole Bassett, Younes Namli (Sam Vines, 72nd), Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 46th), Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Braian Galvan, 81st).

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Kei Kamara, 68th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 83rd); Marlon Hairston (Osvaldo Alonso, 81st).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru