Minnesota 3, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Minnesota, Molino, 10 (Reynoso), 22nd minute.
Second half_2, Minnesota, Lod, 10 (Reynoso), 54th; 3, Minnesota, Molino, 11 (Gregus), 79th.
Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Adrian Zendejas.
Yellow Cards_Namli, Colorado, 44th; Abubakar, Colorado, 50th; Boxall, Minnesota, 52nd.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Matthew Nelson, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
___
Lineups
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 81st), Cole Bassett, Younes Namli (Sam Vines, 72nd), Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 46th), Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Braian Galvan, 81st).
Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Kei Kamara, 68th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 83rd); Marlon Hairston (Osvaldo Alonso, 81st).
