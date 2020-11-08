Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 0

FC Dallas 0 0 — 0 Minnesota 1 2 — 3

First half_1, Minnesota, Molino, 8 (Reynoso), 17th minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Reynoso, 1 (Lod), 47th; 3, Minnesota, Molino, 9 (Reynoso), 79th.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Greg Ranjitsingh, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 13th; Metanire, Minnesota, 29th; Santos, FC Dallas, 30th; Reynolds, FC Dallas, 45th+1; Hairston, Minnesota, 51st; Musa, Minnesota, 87th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Gjovalin Bori, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Michael Barrios (Ema Twumasi, 71st), Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Fafa Picault, 53rd), Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann, 72nd); Jesus Ferreira (Franco Jara, 53rd), Ricardo Pepi (Brandon Servania, 83rd).

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Jose Aja, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire (Noah Billingsley, 85th); Ethan Finlay (Hassani Dotson, 75th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Foster Langsdorf, 81st), Emanuel Reynoso (Chase Gasper, 85th); Marlon Hairston (James Musa, 85th).

