Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 0

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 8:58 pm
< a min read
      
FC Dallas 0 0 0
Minnesota 1 2 3

First half_1, Minnesota, Molino, 8 (Reynoso), 17th minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Reynoso, 1 (Lod), 47th; 3, Minnesota, Molino, 9 (Reynoso), 79th.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Greg Ranjitsingh, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 13th; Metanire, Minnesota, 29th; Santos, FC Dallas, 30th; Reynolds, FC Dallas, 45th+1; Hairston, Minnesota, 51st; Musa, Minnesota, 87th.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Gjovalin Bori, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Michael Barrios (Ema Twumasi, 71st), Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Fafa Picault, 53rd), Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann, 72nd); Jesus Ferreira (Franco Jara, 53rd), Ricardo Pepi (Brandon Servania, 83rd).

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Jose Aja, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire (Noah Billingsley, 85th); Ethan Finlay (Hassani Dotson, 75th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Foster Langsdorf, 81st), Emanuel Reynoso (Chase Gasper, 85th); Marlon Hairston (James Musa, 85th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth