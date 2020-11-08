Minnesota 34, Detroit 20

|Detroit
|0
|10
|0
|10
|—
|20
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|7
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
Min_Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), 10:39.
Min_I.Smith 9 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:26.
Second Quarter
Det_FG Prater 23, 8:21.
Det_M.Jones 15 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 1:19.
Min_Abdullah 22 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.
Third Quarter
Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:50.
Fourth Quarter
Det_FG Prater 45, 11:02.
Min_Cook 70 run (Bailey kick), 10:42.
Det_Hockenson 2 pass from Daniel (Prater kick), 6:55.
A_0.
___
|
|Det
|Min
|First downs
|30
|22
|Total Net Yards
|421
|487
|Rushes-yards
|27-129
|34-275
|Passing
|292
|212
|Punt Returns
|2-33
|1–3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-24
|5-98
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-45-3
|13-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-8
|Punts
|2-46.5
|5-31.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-37
|9-69
|Time of Possession
|32:49
|27:11
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 13-64, Johnson 4-29, Peterson 8-29, Daniel 1-5, Amendola 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 22-206, Mattison 12-69.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 23-32-2-211, Daniel 8-13-1-94. Minnesota, Cousins 13-20-0-220.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Amendola 7-77, Hockenson 5-39, M.Jones 3-43, Johnson 3-36, Swift 3-33, Hall 3-28, Peterson 3-14, Cephus 2-31, Cabinda 1-4, James 1-0. Minnesota, Jefferson 3-64, Rudolph 3-40, Cook 2-46, Thielen 2-38, I.Smith 2-10, Abdullah 1-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 46.
