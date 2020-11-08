On Air: Federal News Network program
Minnesota 34, Detroit 20

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:08 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit 0 10 0 10 20
Minnesota 13 7 7 7 34

First Quarter

Min_Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), 10:39.

Min_I.Smith 9 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:26.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 23, 8:21.

Det_M.Jones 15 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 1:19.

Min_Abdullah 22 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.

Third Quarter

Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:50.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Prater 45, 11:02.

Min_Cook 70 run (Bailey kick), 10:42.

Det_Hockenson 2 pass from Daniel (Prater kick), 6:55.

A_0.

___

Det Min
First downs 30 22
Total Net Yards 421 487
Rushes-yards 27-129 34-275
Passing 292 212
Punt Returns 2-33 1–3
Kickoff Returns 3-24 5-98
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-16
Comp-Att-Int 31-45-3 13-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-8
Punts 2-46.5 5-31.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-37 9-69
Time of Possession 32:49 27:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 13-64, Johnson 4-29, Peterson 8-29, Daniel 1-5, Amendola 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 22-206, Mattison 12-69.

PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 23-32-2-211, Daniel 8-13-1-94. Minnesota, Cousins 13-20-0-220.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Amendola 7-77, Hockenson 5-39, M.Jones 3-43, Johnson 3-36, Swift 3-33, Hall 3-28, Peterson 3-14, Cephus 2-31, Cabinda 1-4, James 1-0. Minnesota, Jefferson 3-64, Rudolph 3-40, Cook 2-46, Thielen 2-38, I.Smith 2-10, Abdullah 1-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 46.

