Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota United FC hosts Chicago in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Fire (5-9-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-5-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC faces the Chicago Fire in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota United FC is 4-1-2 at home. Minnesota United FC ranks thirteenth in the league giving up 29 goals.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

The Fire are 0-6-4 in road games. Robert Beric leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals. Chicago has scored 28 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has seven goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Beric has 10 goals and one assist for Chicago so far this season. Fabian Herbers has two goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Chicago: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

        Read more Sports News news.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site