On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota WR Bateman ends season early out of virus concerns

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:41 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman decided Wednesday to end his season early out of concern over COVID-19, the day after the Gophers canceled their game against Wisconsin due to a rise in cases within the program.

Bateman, a widely projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft who was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year award winner in 2019, made his announcement on Twitter. Bateman had COVID-19 this summer and initially opted out of his junior season in August, shortly before the Big Ten shelved fall sports. When the conference enhanced COVID-19 protocols and relaunched the schedule, Bateman rejoined the Gophers and had his eligibility restored by the NCAA.

Bateman had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games last season, helping Minnesota go 11-2 and finish 10th in the final Associated Press poll. Bateman had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games for the Gophers (2-3) this year. Chris Autman-Bell is next on the team with 14 receptions for 315 yards and one score.

___

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm