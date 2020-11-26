On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Miss. St., Liberty meet in Melbourne

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Liberty (0-1) vs. Mississippi State (0-1)

, Titan Field House, Melbourne, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is set to face off against Mississippi State in a postseason game at Titan Field House in Melbourne. Mississippi State lost 53-42 to Clemson in its most recent game, while Liberty came up short in a 77-64 game against Purdue in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Liberty went 12-1 against programs outside its conference, while Mississippi State went 9-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

