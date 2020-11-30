Mississippi 99, McNeese St. 44

MCNEESE ST. (0-2)
Tanks 0-4 7-8 7, Critton 0-2 1-2 1, Linzy 2-7 2-3 6, Maddox 4-10 3-4 13, Richard 2-17 3-3 8, Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Van Campen 2-4 1-2 5, Cross 1-4 0-0 2, Gardner 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-1 1-2 1, Ratcliff 0-1 0-0 0, Stubblefield 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-60 19-26 44
MISSISSIPPI (1-0)
Austin 5-12 2-5 12, Scott 5-5 5-6 15, Johnson 3-6 3-4 10, Reid 0-1 6-6 6, Smith 1-5 2-2 4, Kitchens 3-4 1-1 7, Berry 0-3 0-0 0, Dumitrescu 1-1 2-3 4, Bracey 0-4 2-4 2, Collins 7-12 4-6 23, Douglas 1-1 0-0 3, McGee 6-8 0-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-62 27-39 99
|McNeese St.
|10
|5
|10
|19
|—
|44
|Mississippi
|24
|20
|28
|27
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 3-19 (Linzy 0-3, Maddox 2-5, Richard 1-8, Gardner 0-1, Stubblefield 0-2), Mississippi 8-21 (Johnson 1-2, Smith 0-3, Berry 0-3, Bracey 0-2, Collins 5-8, Douglas 1-1, McGee 1-2). Assists_McNeese St. 6 (Ratcliff 2), Mississippi 25 (Reid 9). Fouled Out_McNeese St. Critton, Robinson, Van Campen, Gardner. Rebounds_McNeese St. 38 (Team 4-11), Mississippi 48 (Dumitrescu 3-5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 29, Mississippi 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_834.
