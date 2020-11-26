On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Missouri St. opens season against Evangel

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Evangel vs. Missouri State (0-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA program Evangel. Missouri State went 16-17 last year and finished seventh in the MVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears scored 67.8 points per contest across those 13 games.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need