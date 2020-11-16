On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 12:13 pm
< a min read
      

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

2021

Jan. 15 — International amateur signing period opens.

Jan, 26 — Hall of Fame voting announced.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Feb. 1-19 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

        Read more Sports News news.

July 13 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen