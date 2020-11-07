All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Orlando City 11 3 8 41 38 22 x-Columbus 11 6 5 38 34 20 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 7 8 29 21 20 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Chicago 5 9 8 23 30 35 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 6 5 38 45 34 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 6 36 40 22 x-FC Dallas 9 5 7 34 28 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 8 4 31 46 38 x-Minnesota United 8 5 7 31 33 26 x-San Jose 8 8 6 30 34 47 x-Colorado 7 6 4 25 30 27 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 LA Galaxy 6 11 4 22 27 43 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 31

FC Dallas 3, Houston 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie

Sunday, November 1

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 5, New York 2

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

New England 4, D.C. United 3

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Toronto FC 2, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Seattle 1

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.

Wednesday, November 4

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, Minnesota 2, tie

FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0

Colorado 1, Portland 0

Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.