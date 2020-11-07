On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20
x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24
x-Orlando City 11 3 8 41 38 22
x-Columbus 11 6 5 38 34 20
x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22
x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23
x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30
x-Nashville 7 7 8 29 21 20
Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41
Chicago 5 9 8 23 30 35
Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28
Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34
D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38
Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
x-Portland 11 6 5 38 45 34
x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25
x-Seattle 10 5 6 36 40 22
x-FC Dallas 9 5 7 34 28 21
x-Los Angeles FC 9 8 4 31 46 38
x-Minnesota United 8 5 7 31 33 26
x-San Jose 8 8 6 30 34 47
x-Colorado 7 6 4 25 30 27
Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44
LA Galaxy 6 11 4 22 27 43
Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33
Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday, October 31

FC Dallas 3, Houston 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie

Sunday, November 1

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 5, New York 2

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

New England 4, D.C. United 3

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

        Read more Sports News news.

Toronto FC 2, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Seattle 1

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.

Wednesday, November 4

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, Minnesota 2, tie

FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Colorado 1, Portland 0

Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta