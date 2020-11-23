MLS Leaders

On Air: Business of Government Hour
By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 11:18 am
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, November 22

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 14
Robert Beric, CHI 12
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12
Jordan Morris, SEA 10
Chris Mueller, ORL 10
Cristian Pavon, LA 10
Ayo Akinola, TOR 9
Kevin Molino, MIN 9
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 9
Assists
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 10
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 10
Darwin Quintero, HOU 10
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 9
Yimmi Chara, POR 8
Lewis Morgan, MCF 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 8
Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 8
Pedro Santos, CLB 8

7 players tied with 7

___

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 75
Diego Rossi, LFC 71
Gustavo Bou, NE 64
Cristian Pavon, LA 63
Robert Beric, CHI 62
Adam Buksa, NE 59
Darwin Quintero, HOU 59
Lewis Morgan, MCF 56
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 55
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 54

___

Shots on Goal
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 34
Diego Rossi, LFC 34
Robert Beric, CHI 29
Cristian Pavon, LA 26
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 25
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 25
Adam Buksa, NE 24
Darwin Quintero, HOU 24
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 23
Gustavo Bou, NE 22

___

Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 9
Andres Reyes, MCF 9
Luis Binks, MTL 8
Diego Chara, POR 8
Franco Escobar, ATL 8
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 8
Thiago Santos, DAL 8
Frankie Amaya, CIN 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 7
Maynor Figueroa, HOU 7
Jose Martinez, PHI 7
Matias Vera, HOU 7
Eryk Williamson, POR 7

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Andres Reyes, MCF 9 2 11
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 9 0 9
Luis Binks, MTL 8 1 9
Franco Escobar, ATL 8 1 9
Julian Araujo, LA 6 2 8
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 7 1 8
Diego Chara, POR 8 0 8
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 8 0 8
Thiago Santos, DAL 8 0 8
Matias Vera, HOU 7 1 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Alex Bono, TOR 0.00
Matt Freese, PHI 0.00
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.84
Andre Blake, PHI 0.86
Eloy Room, CLB 0.89
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.92
Joe Willis, NSH 0.96
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.97
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Brad Knighton, NE 1.00

___

Shutouts
Joe Willis, NSH 9
Andre Blake, PHI 8
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 7
Tim Melia, KC 7
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 6
Brad Guzan, ATL 6
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 6
Matt Turner, NE 6
Quentin Westberg, TOR 6

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 81
Marko Maric, HOU 79
Clement Diop, MTL 73
Joe Willis, NSH 69
Matt Turner, NE 68
Steve Clark, POR 64
Andre Blake, PHI 63
Stefan Frei, SEA 60
Brad Guzan, ATL 59
Tim Melia, KC 56

___

