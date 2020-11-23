MLS Leaders

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|14
|Robert Beric, CHI
|12
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|12
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|12
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|10
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|10
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|10
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|9
|Kevin Molino, MIN
|9
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|9
|Assists
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|10
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|10
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|10
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|9
|Yimmi Chara, POR
|8
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|8
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|8
|Mauricio Pereyra, ORL
|8
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|8
7 players tied with 7
___
|Shots
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|75
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|71
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|64
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|63
|Robert Beric, CHI
|62
|Adam Buksa, NE
|59
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|59
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|56
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|55
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|54
___
|Shots on Goal
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|34
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|34
|Robert Beric, CHI
|29
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|26
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|25
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|25
|Adam Buksa, NE
|24
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|24
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|23
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|22
___
|Cautions
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|9
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|9
|Luis Binks, MTL
|8
|Diego Chara, POR
|8
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|8
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|8
|Thiago Santos, DAL
|8
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|7
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|7
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|7
|Maynor Figueroa, HOU
|7
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|7
|Matias Vera, HOU
|7
|Eryk Williamson, POR
|7
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|9
|2
|11
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|9
|0
|9
|Luis Binks, MTL
|8
|1
|9
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|8
|1
|9
|Julian Araujo, LA
|6
|2
|8
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|7
|1
|8
|Diego Chara, POR
|8
|0
|8
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|8
|0
|8
|Thiago Santos, DAL
|8
|0
|8
|Matias Vera, HOU
|7
|1
|8
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Alex Bono, TOR
|0.00
|Matt Freese, PHI
|0.00
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.84
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.86
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.89
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.92
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.96
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|0.97
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.00
|Brad Knighton, NE
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Joe Willis, NSH
|9
|Andre Blake, PHI
|8
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|7
|Tim Melia, KC
|7
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|6
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|6
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|6
|Matt Turner, NE
|6
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|6
___
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|81
|Marko Maric, HOU
|79
|Clement Diop, MTL
|73
|Joe Willis, NSH
|69
|Matt Turner, NE
|68
|Steve Clark, POR
|64
|Andre Blake, PHI
|63
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|60
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|59
|Tim Melia, KC
|56
___
