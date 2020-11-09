MLS Playoff Glance

Play-in Eastern Conference Friday, Nov. 20

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 6:30 p.m

(10)Inter Miami CF at (7)Nashville SC, 9 p.m.

First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon

Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto FC vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Saturday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Portland vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Tuesday, Dec. 1

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Conference Championships Sunday, Dec. 6

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

