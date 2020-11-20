MLS Playoff Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 8:50 pm
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20

(8)New England 2, (9)Montreal 1

(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 9 p.m.

First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon

Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Saturday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

