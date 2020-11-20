MLS Playoff Glance

|Play-in
|Eastern Conference
|Friday, Nov. 20
(8)New England 2, (9)Montreal 1
(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 9 p.m.
|First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 21
Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon
Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m.
Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 22
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Sunday, Nov. 29
Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.
Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Dec. 6
Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
|MLS Cup
|Saturday, Dec. 12
Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments