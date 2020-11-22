MLS Playoff Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 7:17 pm
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20

New England 2, Montreal 1

Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0

First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties)

Columbus 3, New York 2

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto vs. Nashville, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New England, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Sunday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties)

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29

Game 1: TBD vs. Orlando, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Columbus vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1

Sporting KC vs. TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

