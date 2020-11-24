MLS Playoff Glance

|Play-in
|Eastern Conference
|Friday, Nov. 20
New England 2, Montreal 1
Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0
|First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 21
Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties)
Columbus 3, New York 2
Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT
New England at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Sunday, Nov. 22
Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties)
Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0
Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties)
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Sunday, Nov. 29
Game 1: Orlando City vs. TBD, 3 or 8 p.m.
Game 2: Columbus vs. TBD, 3 or 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Dec. 1 or Dec. 2
Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 6:30 or 9 p.m.
Dallas vs. TBD, 6:30 or 9 p.m.
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Dec. 6
Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
|MLS Cup
|Saturday, Dec. 12
Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
